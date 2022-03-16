Short Interest in Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Declines By 30.3%

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the February 13th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.3 days.
OTCMKTS:PMCUF traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $32.09. 120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601. Pro Medicus has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.01.
About Pro Medicus
