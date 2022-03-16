Short Interest in Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Declines By 30.3%

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the February 13th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.3 days.

OTCMKTS:PMCUF traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $32.09. 120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601. Pro Medicus has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.01.

About Pro Medicus

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

