Short Interest in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Drops By 35.4%

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,530,000 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the February 13th total of 11,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RDN. Bank of America cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Radian Group by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

RDN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.51. 2,525,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,033. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $338.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.16%.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

