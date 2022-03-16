Short Interest in REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) Decreases By 18.3%

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the February 13th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.
REE Automotive stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. REE Automotive has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $11.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.64.
About REE Automotive (Get Rating)
REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.
