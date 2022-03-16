Short Interest in REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) Decreases By 18.3%

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the February 13th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

REE Automotive stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. REE Automotive has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $11.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REE. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter worth $56,587,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of REE Automotive by 3,960.7% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,694,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,281,000 after buying an additional 11,406,774 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $50,209,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in REE Automotive by 653.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,094,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $9,988,000. 14.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

