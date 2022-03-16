Short Interest in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Grows By 36.0%

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,790,000 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the February 13th total of 7,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 192,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,845. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -235.29%.

In related news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.