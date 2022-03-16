Short Interest in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Expands By 32.9%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the February 13th total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 494,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the third quarter valued at $59,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Select Energy Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 38,009 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Select Energy Services by 19.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 576,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 93,075 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Select Energy Services by 554.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 19,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.00. 30,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,680. The company has a market capitalization of $864.98 million, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 2.47. Select Energy Services has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $10.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WTTR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

