Short Interest in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Increases By 35.1%

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the February 13th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of EDTK stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.34. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,082. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDTK. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

