Short Interest in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Increases By 35.1%

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTKGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the February 13th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of EDTK stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.34. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,082. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDTK. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

