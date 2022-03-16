Short Interest in Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAG) Drops By 30.6%

Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the February 13th total of 9,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ SWAG opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90. Software Acquisition Group Inc III has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.01.
Software Acquisition Group Inc III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Software Acquisition Group Inc III is based in LAS VEGAS.
