Short Interest in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Drops By 31.6%

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the February 13th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of SNOA opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $13.36.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 46.46% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and producing Stabilized Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. Its products educe infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner.

