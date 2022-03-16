Short Interest in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Drops By 31.6%

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the February 13th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of SNOA opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $13.36.
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 46.46% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%.
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and producing Stabilized Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. Its products educe infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA)
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.