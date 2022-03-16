Short Interest in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Expands By 40.2%

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the February 13th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:TBCP opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 847,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,277,000 after acquiring an additional 147,366 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 933,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 461,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 4th quarter worth about $976,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

