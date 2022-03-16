Short Interest in TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Expands By 27.7%

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 171,600 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the February 13th total of 134,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 404,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TILT stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31. TILT has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.62.

TILT Company Profile

TILT Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions for the cannabis industry in USA and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Technology/Distribution, Cannabis, Accessories, and Corporate. The Technology/Distribution segment includes Baker, Blackbird, and Briteside. The Cannabis segment is comprised of SVH, Sea Hunter and Standard Farms.

