Short Interest in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Decreases By 19.2%

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $6.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $249.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.77. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 584.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

