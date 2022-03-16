Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 36950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$9.64 million and a PE ratio of -3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 10.69 and a current ratio of 10.75.

Sienna Resources Company Profile (CVE:SIE)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. Its flagship property is SlÃ¤ttberg project located in southern Sweden.

