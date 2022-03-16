Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 36950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$9.64 million and a PE ratio of -3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 10.69 and a current ratio of 10.75.
Sienna Resources Company Profile (CVE:SIE)
