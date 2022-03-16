Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Short Interest Update

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the February 13th total of 862,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRRA. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Sierra Oncology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.
NASDAQ SRRA opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. Sierra Oncology has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.78.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRA. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,979,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter.
About Sierra Oncology
Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.
