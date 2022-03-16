Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.80. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 239,856 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05.
About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)
Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.
