Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.80. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 239,856 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 26.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 49.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares in the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

