Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 14,649 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,649 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ET. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 17,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.06. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Barclays cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

