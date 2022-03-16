Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 250 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,392,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.80.

ICE stock opened at $130.98 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

