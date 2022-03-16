Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 950 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after acquiring an additional 689,662 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 113.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,636,000 after buying an additional 399,310 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 176,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,930,000 after purchasing an additional 140,104 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

BIIB opened at $200.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.67 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.65. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

