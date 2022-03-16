Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Dover makes up approximately 1.7% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Dover by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 338.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Dover by 800.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 50,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dover by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,561,000 after acquiring an additional 103,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of DOV opened at $152.19 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $132.46 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.08.

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.