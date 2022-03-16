SilverSPAC Inc (NASDAQ:SLVR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SilverSPAC Inc (NASDAQ:SLVR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ SLVR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.64. 9 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,452. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.64. SilverSPAC has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $10.89.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLVR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SilverSPAC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverSPAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of SilverSPAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverSPAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SilverSPAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,318,000. 20.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SILVERspac Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. SILVERspac Inc is based in New York.
