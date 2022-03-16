Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGS. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,102,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $4,875,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $134,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group Acquisition by 10.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 235,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 21,805 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $4,875,000. 48.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPGS opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

