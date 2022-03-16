Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter worth $426,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $611,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

