SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.50

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.50 and traded as high as C$12.50. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at C$12.50, with a volume of 3,978 shares.
The firm has a market cap of C$105.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.92.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s payout ratio is 60.53%.
About SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN)
SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.
Featured Stories
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.