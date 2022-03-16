SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.50

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.50 and traded as high as C$12.50. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at C$12.50, with a volume of 3,978 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$105.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s payout ratio is 60.53%.

In related news, Director Atul Sharma sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.57, for a total transaction of C$89,227.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at C$45,242.28. Insiders sold 18,300 shares of company stock valued at $230,838 over the last 90 days.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN)

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

