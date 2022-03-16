Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from SEK 110 to SEK 90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 68 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

SVKEF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVKEF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a net margin of 44.27% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

