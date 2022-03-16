SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 14,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 153,177 shares.The stock last traded at $18.27 and had previously closed at $17.82.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLRC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $767.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.15.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SLR Investment by 155.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 87,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SLR Investment by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SLR Investment by 8.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the second quarter worth about $231,000. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.