Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.21

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 203932 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Separately, Eight Capital set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Small Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$79.45 million and a PE ratio of -1.36.
About Small Pharma (CVE:DMT)
Small Pharma Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company that develops a rapid-acting antidepressant to treat patients with depression. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
