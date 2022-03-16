Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Insider James Douglas Young Sells 24,926 Shares

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) insider James Douglas Young sold 24,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $80,510.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Douglas Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, James Douglas Young sold 9,082 shares of Smart Sand stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $27,518.46.

Smart Sand stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.07. Smart Sand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $129.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Smart Sand ( NASDAQ:SND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 35.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SND shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Smart Sand in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SND. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Smart Sand by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Smart Sand by 8.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Sand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

