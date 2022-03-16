Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.60. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $41.65 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Porrini sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $1,189,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,439 shares of company stock valued at $17,424,818 over the last ninety days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smartsheet (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.