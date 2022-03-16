Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Truist Financial

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.46% from the company’s previous close.

SMAR has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $41.65 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director James N. White purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.07 per share, with a total value of $9,460,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $107,020.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,439 shares of company stock valued at $17,424,818 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,048,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 338.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

