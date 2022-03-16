Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.
SMAR stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $43.49. 3,983,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,627. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $41.65 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.58.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 267.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
