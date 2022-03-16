Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

SMAR stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $43.49. 3,983,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,627. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $41.65 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $107,020.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,439 shares of company stock worth $17,424,818. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 267.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

