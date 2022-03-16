Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

SNN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Smith & Nephew from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($17.89) to GBX 1,442 ($18.75) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $515.00.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.60. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $44.47.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 171,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 47,772 shares in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

