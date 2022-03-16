SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.28

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.28 and traded as low as $23.48. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 3,925 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average of $25.28.
SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SNC-Lavalin Group (SNCAF)
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.