SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.28

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.28 and traded as low as $23.48. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 3,925 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average of $25.28.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

