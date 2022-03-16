Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SQM has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

SQM stock opened at $70.81 on Monday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $79.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.76.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 362,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,478,000 after purchasing an additional 100,655 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,320,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,339,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,952,000 after acquiring an additional 569,660 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 13,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 85,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

