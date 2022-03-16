Societe Generale Upgrades Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) to Buy

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:UNBLF opened at $64.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.71. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $100.99.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Company Profile
