Societe Generale Upgrades Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) to Buy

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNBLF opened at $64.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.71. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $100.99.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Company Profile

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

