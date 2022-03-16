Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($39.56) to €33.00 ($36.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS STWRY opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

