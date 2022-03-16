Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.81

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 2351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sohu.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The firm has a market cap of $531.81 million, a P/E ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOHU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,130,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 1,332.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 329,529 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 303,144 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 231,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 136,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 206,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 131,250 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

