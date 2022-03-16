Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.81

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 2351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sohu.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
The firm has a market cap of $531.81 million, a P/E ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89.
About Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)
Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.
