SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.05. 1,093,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,546,641. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. AT&T’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

