SOL Capital Management CO Has $211,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Altria Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,726 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Altria Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,574,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The stock has a market cap of $92.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.17.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 270.68%.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.