SOL Capital Management CO Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,790,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,614,000 after purchasing an additional 266,015 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter.

EFG traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $90.81. 2,047,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

