SOL Capital Management CO Reduces Stock Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,930,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,561,000 after buying an additional 252,504 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,575,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,864,000 after purchasing an additional 85,920 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,170,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,178,000 after purchasing an additional 51,382 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,828,000 after purchasing an additional 146,843 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,335,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,072,000 after purchasing an additional 61,503 shares during the period. 27.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,547. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.52. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

