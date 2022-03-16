SOL Capital Management CO Sells 1,540 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 30,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KBE traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $54.73. 679,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,284,835. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.03. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

