SOL Capital Management CO Sells 852 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 99,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 28,313 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 89,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 58,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVT stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,547. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.52. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $20.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

