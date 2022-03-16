SOL Capital Management CO Trims Stock Holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STLA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 39.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 460.7% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on STLA. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.67) to €21.00 ($23.08) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.27) to €28.00 ($30.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Shares of STLA stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.48. The company had a trading volume of 623,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19.

Stellantis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.