SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.27

SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.93.
About SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC)
SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SomaLogic (SLGC)
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.