SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.27

SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,501,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SomaLogic by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,831,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,802,000 after buying an additional 2,497,507 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,190,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC purchased a new position in SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,995,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in SomaLogic by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,142,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,222,000 after buying an additional 170,500 shares in the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC)

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

