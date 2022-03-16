South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $283.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on South32 from GBX 275 ($3.58) to GBX 310 ($4.03) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on South32 from GBX 230 ($2.99) to GBX 240 ($3.12) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on South32 from GBX 235 ($3.06) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS:SOUHY traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.59. 23,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,238. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.51. South32 has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $19.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from South32’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

About South32

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

