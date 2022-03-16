Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

SMBC opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.65 and a 52-week high of $61.93. The company has a market capitalization of $450.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.78.

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 38.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the third quarter worth $31,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 140.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 883 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter worth $44,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.