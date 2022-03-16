SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,918 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $23,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOTL. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 535,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 435,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,061,000 after acquiring an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2,170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 216,457 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 219,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 128,095 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 216,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TOTL opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $48.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.31.

