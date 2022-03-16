SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $23,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. 31.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIA opened at $336.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.81. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $320.62 and a 1 year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

