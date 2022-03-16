SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 140,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 150,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after buying an additional 19,735 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,713,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $928,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of KBE stock traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $54.73. 679,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,284,835. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.03. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $46.86 and a 1 year high of $60.60.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.