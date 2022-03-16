SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 212,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,643,654 shares.The stock last traded at $55.77 and had previously closed at $58.31.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 740,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,162,000 after buying an additional 26,811 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 846,148 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

