Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.440-$-0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.75 million.Spire also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.130 EPS.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Spire in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.05 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.81.
Spire stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.10. 3,784,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,947. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28. Spire has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $19.50.
Spire Company Profile
Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.
